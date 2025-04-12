Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEQI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TEQI opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

