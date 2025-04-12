Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 461 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TLT stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.