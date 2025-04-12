Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 502243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

