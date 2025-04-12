Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

