Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

