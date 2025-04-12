Graco Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

Graco has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Graco has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graco to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NYSE:GGG opened at $79.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. Graco has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Graco will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

