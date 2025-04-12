Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,678 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 126,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 63,936 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Trading Up 2.1 %

GIC opened at $22.33 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $855.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

