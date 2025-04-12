Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 899,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,019 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet makes up about 1.2% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 406,039 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 277,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $31,082.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,020.32. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares worth $216,892. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $27.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GO

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.