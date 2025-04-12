Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $27.75 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,675 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 2.5% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $27,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 31,136 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $3,739,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at $30,369,566.90. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,545,250.75. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,973 shares of company stock valued at $73,056,260 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

