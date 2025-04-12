Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,444 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,680,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,247,000 after acquiring an additional 147,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cactus by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,155,000 after buying an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cactus by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,797,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

