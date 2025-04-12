Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,345 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised Manhattan Associates to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.11.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $158.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.36. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

