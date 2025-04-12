Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 56,632 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,632 shares during the period. Clearwater Analytics makes up 1.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWAN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWAN. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,293,017.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,375.41. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $503,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,347.58. This represents a 6.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

