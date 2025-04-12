Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 82,388 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,388 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,693,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHLS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.