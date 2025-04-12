Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – April 9th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that produce or facilitate renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, geothermal, and hydropower. They cater to investors seeking opportunities that drive environmentally sustainable practices while reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating climate change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $48.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 701,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $330.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 55,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,395. The company has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a PE ratio of 315.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $15.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Featured Articles