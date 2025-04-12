Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) is Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,622,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,150 shares during the period. Grid Dynamics makes up approximately 2.7% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $36,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In related news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $27,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,477.93. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,078 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

GDYN opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.25 and a beta of 0.99. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

