Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 53.74% and a negative net margin of 776.15%.

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

Gulf Resources stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

