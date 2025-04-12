Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 53.74% and a negative net margin of 776.15%.
Gulf Resources Stock Performance
Gulf Resources stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Gulf Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Resources
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Delta Air Lines: This Phoenix Can Rise From the Ashes
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review — 04/07 – 04/11
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.