Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,324 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $26,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.05 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

