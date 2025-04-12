Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harbour Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Harbour Energy Stock Down 6.8 %
Harbour Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.
