Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,940 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Harrow by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow in the third quarter worth $271,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research note on Monday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $24.09 on Friday. Harrow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $858.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. Research analysts forecast that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

