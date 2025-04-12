HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,467,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,337 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,431,000 after buying an additional 3,364,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,793,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,668,000 after buying an additional 914,289 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,008,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,584,000 after buying an additional 3,160,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,917,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,772,000 after acquiring an additional 113,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 3.5 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78. The company has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.