Heritage Trust Co Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

