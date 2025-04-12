Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Lowered to $146.58 at Scotiabank

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $164.00 to $146.58 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HES. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

HES stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.88. Hess has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Analysts expect that Hess will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

