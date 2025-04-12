HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 751066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $234.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. HighPeak Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

