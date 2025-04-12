Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 905,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $27,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,727,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,130,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,155,000 after acquiring an additional 908,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,265,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,869,000 after acquiring an additional 556,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,267,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

