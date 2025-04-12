Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $322.00 Price Target at Barclays

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $270.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $294.97 on Friday. Humana has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.4% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 639.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 343.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

