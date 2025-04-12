Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $285.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.11.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

