hVIVO (LON:HVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. hVIVO had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 25.96%.

hVIVO Stock Performance

HVO opened at GBX 15.81 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.97. hVIVO has a 52-week low of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 31 ($0.41).

Insider Buying and Selling at hVIVO

In other hVIVO news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £520,581.82 ($681,389.82). Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of hVIVO in a research note on Thursday.

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

