IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IES were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 68,750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 1,856.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IES by 56.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 411.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Stock Performance

IES stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.73 and a one year high of $320.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

