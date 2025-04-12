Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ILMN has been the subject of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Illumina by 29.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,946 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

