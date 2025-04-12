Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.86 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

