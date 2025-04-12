Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $73.11 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

