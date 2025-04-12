Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Position Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The business had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 137.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Innovative Industrial Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960.30. The trade was a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.