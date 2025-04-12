Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 10,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,599,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,413,653.04. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,665. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 190,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

