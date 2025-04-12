Insider Buying: Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) Director P. Randy Reifel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

P. Randy Reifel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, P. Randy Reifel bought 10,000 shares of Chesapeake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$9,500.00.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Performance

CKG stock opened at C$0.96 on Friday. Chesapeake Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$65.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.94.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

