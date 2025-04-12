Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases C$17,500.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 11,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$4,785.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 60,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 14,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$5,200.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,050.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$3,360.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 35,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 29,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$16,369.55.

On Friday, February 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 5,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$3,080.00.

Galway Metals Stock Up 16.0 %

Shares of CVE GWM opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.52. Galway Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

