Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,001,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,041,969.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 125,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $348,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 67,434 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $115,312.14.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 47,537 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $69,879.39.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $220,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $950.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.42 million. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,588,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,502,342 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,082,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,647,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 949,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

