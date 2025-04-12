Insider Buying: Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Buys 800 Shares of Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Jonathan Paul Browne bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,432.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $10,432. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMM opened at $13.08 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 432,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

