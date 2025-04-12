Insider Buying: Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Buys 800 Shares of Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Jonathan Paul Browne bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,432.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $10,432. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
RMM opened at $13.08 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
