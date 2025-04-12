Insider Buying: Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN) Insider Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bamborough acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$86,000.00 ($54,088.05).
Saturn Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Saturn Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saturn Metals
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Saturn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saturn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.