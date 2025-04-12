Insider Buying: WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Purchases $199,898.40 in Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) Director John Bolduc purchased 22,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,898.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,691.90. This trade represents a 10.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $9.02 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.02.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.07%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.66%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 82,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

