Insider Selling: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Sells 479 Shares of Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael David Garrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Michael David Garrison sold 597 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $141,196.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $201.54 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $193.03 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 69.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,429,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 646.8% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,510,050,000 after purchasing an additional 111,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

