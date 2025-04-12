Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Sells 1,878 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $44,790.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,508.65. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, Yvonne Hui sold 127 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $3,556.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Yvonne Hui sold 362 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $9,549.56.

On Friday, January 10th, Yvonne Hui sold 388 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $10,805.80.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Phreesia stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Phreesia by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.