Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Sells 1,878 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $44,790.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,508.65. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Yvonne Hui also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 24th, Yvonne Hui sold 127 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $3,556.00.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Yvonne Hui sold 362 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $9,549.56.
- On Friday, January 10th, Yvonne Hui sold 388 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $10,805.80.
Phreesia Stock Performance
Phreesia stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Phreesia by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.
