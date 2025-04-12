Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells 20,760 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 20,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,248,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,229.26. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of RYTM opened at $59.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

