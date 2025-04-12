INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.53 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. INSPECS Group had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 2.10%.
INSPECS Group Price Performance
INSPECS Group stock opened at GBX 39.28 ($0.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.38. INSPECS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 78 ($1.02).
INSPECS Group Company Profile
