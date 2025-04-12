INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.53 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. INSPECS Group had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 2.10%.

INSPECS Group Price Performance

INSPECS Group stock opened at GBX 39.28 ($0.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.38. INSPECS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 78 ($1.02).

INSPECS Group Company Profile

Inspecs is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames. The Group produces a broad range of frames, covering optical, sunglasses and safety, which are either “Branded” (either under licence or under the Group’s own proprietary brands), or “OEM” (including private label on behalf of retail customers and un-branded).

