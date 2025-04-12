Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 16.5% – Still a Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) was up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 1,238,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITR

Integra Resources Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.47. The company has a market cap of C$258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $61,033. 17.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.