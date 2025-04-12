Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 16.5% – What’s Next?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) traded up 16.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,238,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$258.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Integra Resources news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $61,033. Company insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

