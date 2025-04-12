Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA) Financial Contrast

TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

TNF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A -180.71% -84.27% Intellia Therapeutics N/A -49.34% -40.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TNF Pharmaceuticals and Intellia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics 1 6 11 1 2.63

Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $37.56, suggesting a potential upside of 406.82%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than TNF Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and Intellia Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.00 million N/A N/A Intellia Therapeutics $57.88 million 13.25 -$481.19 million ($5.25) -1.41

TNF Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellia Therapeutics.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats TNF Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. The MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. The company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve the growing CBD market, which includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not regulated as drugs. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2024. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease. It also focusses on programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B; and research of proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various cancers and autoimmune diseases. In addition, the company offers tools comprising of Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. It has license and collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to co-develop potential products for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B; AvenCell Therapeutics, Inc. to develop allogeneic universal CAR-T cell therapies, and co-develop and co-commercialize allogeneic universal CAR-T cell products for an immuno-oncology indication; SparingVision SAS to develop novel genomic medicines utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of ocular diseases; Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of an allogeneic CD19 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of a variety of B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases; and ONK Therapeutics, Ltd. for the development of engineered NK cell therapies to cure patients with cancer. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

