InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $91.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.144 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

