Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 903,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 81,561 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Interface were worth $21,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Interface by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $18.82 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TILE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TILE

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,132.65. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.