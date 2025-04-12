Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Cut by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $713.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $587.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $591.70 and its 200-day moving average is $617.55. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The company has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

