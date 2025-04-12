Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,757,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $236,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVI. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,780,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,340,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 144,370 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,761,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,961,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,006,000 after acquiring an additional 115,441 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GOVI opened at $27.05 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
