Invesco Ltd. Buys 255,810 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $189,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Parsons by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $64.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

